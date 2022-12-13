Uttar Pradesh government woos global investors, diaspora to invest in state

Representative image

Highlighting its policies on good governance, zero tolerance towards crime and corruption, and ease of doing business, the Uttar Pradesh government has invited global investors and the diaspora to invest in the state across sectors such as agro and food processing, defence, aerospace and IT.

A high-level delegation led by UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, including those hailing from the state, during an event held at the Consulate General of India here on Monday.

The delegation, comprising leaders and senior bureaucrats, invited investors and diaspora to visit and invest in the state as well as participate in the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS), scheduled to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12 next year.

The delegation included Advisor to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary and Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Amit Singh and former cabinet minister and MLA Sidharth Nath Singh.

In a video message played at the event, Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh, with its abundant natural resources, good governance, and a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption, is a leading state in 'Ease of Doing Business.' He added that the state also possesses the largest consumer market, a single window portal 'Nivesh Mitra', an online incentive management system, and 25 investment-friendly industrial policies.

He highlighted that investment projects worth four lakh crore rupees were launched in the state over the past five years, including the time the world was facing a pandemic-induced economic slump, 'which is a mark of trust that the investors have placed in the new Uttar Pradesh.' Adityanath invited all to participate in "new India's growth engine" and invest in Uttar Pradesh.

"Welcome to new India's new Uttar Pradesh," he said.

In a special address, Khanna invited the diaspora and investors to invest in UP, highlighting the state's stable government, with a focus on policy-based governance, rule of law, easy availability of land, and guarantee of safety and security.

"We have come to invite you so that investments in Uttar Pradesh increase manifold and for that, it has been ensured that a congenial atmosphere is provided," he said.

Stressing the importance of showcasing the heritage of India and Uttar Pradesh to the younger generation in the diaspora, Awasthi said there is tremendous scope and avenues to grow and support the state's education, health and nutrition sectors as well.

Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the business environment and investment opportunities, highlighting the state's rapid infrastructure development, including the construction and completion of expressways, the country's largest rail network, international airports and India's first inland waterway.

He said that the state is targeting an investment commitment of USD 140 billion in the 2023 global investor summit.

Amit Singh also highlighted the various investment opportunities and advantages of investing in Uttar Pradesh.

"What we are seeking is certainly that you come and make an investment and become our partner in the growth of Uttar Pradesh, the growth of India. India can only grow if Uttar Pradesh grows because we are the backbone," Sidharth Nath Singh said.

The delegation highlighted sectors such as food processing, dairy, handloom and textile, IT, startups, tourism, defence and aerospace, pharma, micro, small and medium enterprises, film and renewable energy among others as key areas of investment opportunities.

The three-day-long Investors Summit will bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, think tanks and political and government leaders from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.