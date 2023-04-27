 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewseconomy

US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in Q1 in sign of slowdown

Associated Press
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

However, consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 per cent of US economic activity, remained resilient, growing at a 3.7 per cent annual pace, the fastest quarterly pace in nearly two years.

(Representative image)

The US economy slowed sharply from January through March, decelerating to just a 1.1 per cent annual pace as higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced inventories.

Thursday's estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation's gross domestic product  the broadest gauge of economic output  weakened after growing 3.2 per cent from July through September and 2.6 per cent from October through November.

But consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 per cent of US economic activity, remained resilient, growing at a 3.7 per cent annual pace, the fastest quarterly pace in nearly two years.

The slowdown reflects the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive drive to tame inflation, with nine interest rate hikes over the past year. The surge in borrowing costs is expected to send the economy into a recession sometime this year. Though inflation has steadily eased from the four-decade high it reached last year, it remains far above the Fed's 2 per cent target.