UP to hold roadshows in other states to attract domestic investors for summit

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

The release said that investment commitments of Rs 7.12 lakh crore, including of Rs 4 lakh crore from the UK and the US alone, have been received ahead the Global Investors Summit to be held in February next year.

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold roadshows in the states to attract domestic industrial groups for its Global Investors Summit to be held next year, according to an official release.

The state government recently sent a group of ministers on a global tour to invite foreign investors for the summit and seek investment in the state.

After the return of the group from global tour, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth has directed holding road shows in different states of the country for inviting investors of the country, the release said on Friday.

The chief minister reviewed the preparations for organizing the Global Investors Summit with the cabinet members and senior officials on Thursday.

A new team should be formed for road shows to be held within the country. Independent charge ministers and ministers of state should be included in this.