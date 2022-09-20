 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

U.S. does not expect breakthrough on Iran nuclear deal at U.N.

Reuters
Sep 20, 2022 / 10:51 PM IST

"I don't expect a breakthrough in New York," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters, saying President Joe Biden would reiterate that "the United States has been prepared for a mutual compliance-for-compliance return ... and if Iran is prepared to be serious about fulfilling its obligations and accepting that formula, we could have a deal."

The United States does not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week's U.N. General Assembly but Washington remains open to both sides resuming compliance with the accord, a top U.S. White House said on Tuesday.

"I don't expect a breakthrough in New York," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters, saying President Joe Biden would reiterate that "the United States has been prepared for a mutual compliance-for-compliance return ... and if Iran is prepared to be serious about fulfilling its obligations and accepting that formula, we could have a deal."

Reuters
TAGS: #breakthrough #Iran #UN #US
first published: Sep 20, 2022 10:51 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.