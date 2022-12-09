 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade in goods, passenger vehicles under India-UK FTA talks: Govt in Rajya Sabha

PTI
Dec 09, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

Five rounds of negotiations have been held so far. Both sides are engaged and working together with the aim to conclude the negotiations at the earliest, the minister said in Rajya Sabha.

Trade in goods, including passenger vehicles, is one of the areas under the negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement between India and the UK, Parliament was informed on Friday.

India and the UK have so far completed five rounds of negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement and both countries are working with an aim to conclude the talks at the earliest, minister of state for commerce and industry Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

India and the UK are negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) since January 13, 2022.

Five rounds of negotiations have been held so far. Both sides are engaged and working together with the aim to conclude the negotiations at the earliest, she said.

''Trade in goods, including passenger vehicles, is one of the areas under negotiations based on overall package of gains and give-aways, which takes into consideration the ambitions and sensitivities of both the sides,'' she said, adding the negotiations are currently underway.

In a free trade agreement, two countries either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on maximum number of goods traded between them. UK side is demanding duty concessions in the automobile sector.