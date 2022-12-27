 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Total govt debt rises to Rs 147 lakh crore in Q2: FinMin Report

PTI
Dec 27, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

In percentage terms, it reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1 per cent in second quarter of 2022-23.

Representative image

The total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 147.19 lakh crore at September-end from Rs 145.72 lakh crore at the end of June this fiscal year, according to the latest data on public debt.

In percentage terms, it reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1 per cent in second quarter of 2022-23.

Public debt accounted for 89.1 per cent of total gross liabilities at September-end 2022, up from 88.3 per cent as on June 30, the quarterly report on public debt management released by the finance ministry on Tuesday said.

Nearly 29.6 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years, it said.

During the second quarter, it said, the central government raised Rs 4,06,000 crore through dated securities, as against notified amount of Rs 4,22,000 crore in the borrowing calendar, while repayments were at Rs 92,371.15 crore.

The weighted average yield of primary issuances hardened to 7.33 per cent in Q2 FY23 from 7.23 per cent in Q1 FY23, it said, adding, the weighted average maturity of new issuances of dated securities was lower at 15.62 years in Q2 as compared to 15.69 years in Q1.