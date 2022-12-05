 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Total electricity volume trade on IEX grows 9% to 7,392 million units in November

Dec 05, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

The overall consumption of energy has grown 13 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 113 billion units (BU) during November 2022, IEX said in a report on Monday.

The total electricity trade volume on Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has registered a 9 per cent year-on-year growth to 7,392 million units (MU) in November 2022.

"The total electricity volume traded in November was 7,392 MU, an increase of 9 per cent on YoY," it said.

However, the overall electricity trade volume including the Green Power trade and RECs stood at 7,764 MU in November 2022, a fall of 16 per cent y-o-y, it said The report attributed the fall to "exceptionally high REC volumes of 24.4 lakhs to fulfil the pent-up demand caused by a 16-month gap of trading."

Improving coal inventory and onset of winters will lead to further price correction on the Exchange, providing cost optimization opportunities to discoms (distribution companies) and open access consumers.

As per National Load Dispatch Center (NLDC), the energy consumption stood at 113 BU during November, up 13 per cent over the same month in 2021.