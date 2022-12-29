 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamil Nadu retains investment destination tag in 2022 with Rs 1 lakh crore investments

Dec 29, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

This year, Tamil Nadu signed memoranda of understanding with over 60 companies which committed investments of Rs 1.25 lakh crore that would generate around 75,000 new jobs.

Often billed as a favoured investment destination, Tamil Nadu managed to garner over Rs 1 lakh crore investments committed by various companies in 2022, a year that brought both challenges and opportunities to the southern state.

It faced the challenge arising out of various issues like Russia-Ukraine conflict or the suspension of the production at US automaker Ford near here among others.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has been reaching out to investors at various platforms to make Tamil Nadu become the most attractive investment destination in South Asia and endeavour towards 'Made in Tamil Nadu' products reaching all parts of the world.

The government also maintained Tamil Nadu was the only state in the country to post a 'positive growth' during Covid-19 enforced lockdown period while other states reported negative growth.

According to the Industry department, TN is the second largest state economy in India accounting for 9.47 per cent of the GDP in FY 2020-21. In 2021-22, the economy saw a rebound with the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increasing from Rs 19.02 lakh crore to Rs 21.79 crore.