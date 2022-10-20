English
    Swiss gold exports to China and India rise as prices fall

    A decline in gold prices from more than $2,000 an ounce in March to around $1,650 has boosted demand for gold bars, coins and jewellery in Asia, where buyers typically take advantage of low prices.

    Reuters
    October 20, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Swiss gold exports to top markets China and India increased in September, while shipments to Turkey rose to the highest since April 2013, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday.

    Economic turbulence in Turkey has also encouraged buying of the metal, which is often seen by investors as a safe way to store more money.

    Switzerland is the world's biggest refining and transit hub for gold. Following are data and comparisons.

    SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)

    EXPORT (kg)

    Sep-22 174,185

    Aug-22 121,794

    Sep-21 117,369

    SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG)

    To China To Hong To India To Turkey

    Kong

    Sep-22 44,020 610 34,600 32,226

    Aug-22 37,807 1,034 19,359 23,695

    Sep-21 21,700 14,160 50,448 0

    * Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 01:01 pm
