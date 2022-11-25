 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Stocks brokers to face 'financial disincentives' for technical glitches in their trading systems

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Besides, the stock brokers would have to inform the bourses within one hour of any glitch happening in their trading sysstems as well as submit a preliminary incident report in one day.

Representative image

Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday directed stock exchanges to impose ”financial disincentives” on stock brokers for technical glitches at their end, amid instances of snags at the brokers’ end impacting the overall trading system.

Besides, the stock brokers would have to inform the bourses within one hour of any glitch happening in their trading systems as well as submit a preliminary incident report in one day.

As part of tightening the regulations, Sebi also said that the bourses should disseminate on their websites the instances of technical glitches occurring in the trading systems of stock brokers along with the Root Cause Analysis (RCA) of such issues.

The new framework would be effective from April 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. ”Stock exchanges shall put in place a structure of financial disincentives applicable to stock brokers for technical glitches occurring in their trading systems and non-compliance of the provisions made in this regard,” Sebi said.

Against the backdrop of multiple instances of technical glitches in trading systems at the end of the stock brokers, the regulator had constituted a working group to recommend suitable measures to address the issues. The latest framework has been put in place based on the recommendations of the working group and views obtained from stakeholders and industry experts.

Sebi did not mention about the specific ”financial disincentives” that are likely to be faced by the stock brokers for the glitches. ”Rapid technological developments have increased the ease of electronic trading in securities markets. Technology-related interruptions and glitches (technical glitches) and their impact on the investors' opportunity to trade constitutes major technology-related risk,” Sebi said.