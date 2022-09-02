English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Steel prices in India to remain under pressure over near future: Icra

    The rating agency also expects the steel demand in the domestic market to grow at 7-8 per cent in the current financial year, making the country the fastest-growing large steel markets globally this year.

    PTI
    September 02, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST

    Icra on Friday said it expects steel prices to remain under pressure in the country over the near future as the prices in the domestic market cannot be cushioned from the global trends.


    The rating agency also expects the steel demand in the domestic market to grow at 7-8 per cent in the current financial year, making the country the fastest-growing large steel markets globally this year.


    ”We expect domestic steel prices to remain under pressure over the near term, since domestic steel prices cannot be insulated from the trends emerging in global steel markets,” Icra Senior Vice-President & Group Head, Corporate Sector Jayanta Roy said.


    Domestic steel mills face a tough time ahead as the external environment is becoming more and more challenging in key global consumption markets.

    The steel demand in China, which accounted for 52 per cent of the global demand in 2021, is witnessing a decline as the economy prepares for the combined impact of the property bubble, strict zero Covid lockdowns, and a severe ongoing heatwave.

    Close
    PTI
    Tags: #Icra #India #steel
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 05:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.