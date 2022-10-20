English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Steel prices fall 40% in last six months to Rs 57,000/ton: SteelMint

    In early 2022, the prices of hot rolled coil (HRC) started showing an upward trend. It had become a matter of concern for the user industries as movements in steel prices have a direct impact on industries like real estate and housing, infrastructure and construction, automobile and consumer goods.

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Steel prices fell about 40 per cent to Rs 57,000 a tonne in the domestic market over the last six months on subdued export orders in the wake of the 15 per cent export levy, according to SteelMint.

    In early 2022, the prices of hot rolled coil (HRC) started showing an upward trend. It had become a matter of concern for the user industries as movements in steel prices have a direct impact on industries like real estate and housing, infrastructure and construction, automobile and consumer goods.

    The steel prices in the domestic market peaked at Rs 78,800 per tonne in April. After 18 per cent GST levy, the price was about Rs 93,000 per tonne, the research firm said. The prices started to fall from April-end and came down to Rs 60,200 per tonne towards the end of June, according to SteelMint data.

    It continued to fall in July and August and came down to Rs 57,000 per tonne by mid-September. SteelMint cited "government tax on steel products, subdued overseas demand and high inflation and energy costs" as the reasons for the fall in steel prices.

    All prices are excluding 18 per cent GST. On the outlook, it said domestic HRC prices to remain range-bound in the next quarter. As steel exports are likely to remain less than usual and inventory pressure is likely to sustain, mills are unlikely to increase the prices over the next two months. On the outlook, it said domestic HRC prices to remain range-bound in the next quarter.

    Close

    Related stories

    On May 21, the government hiked the duty on exports of iron ore by up to 50 per cent and a few steel intermediaries to 15 per cent. It also waived customs duty on the import of some raw materials, including coking coal and ferronickel, used by the steel industry.

    The move was aimed at increasing the availability of these raw materials for domestic manufacturers.
    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #India #steel #SteelMint
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 12:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.