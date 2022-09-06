English
    SER clocks nearly 27% growth in coal loading in first 5 months of FY23

    Revenue generation of SER from "originating freight" loading has also increased to Rs 7,039.60 crore during the April-August period of the 2022-23 financial year (FY23) as against Rs 6,646.93 crore in the corresponding months last fiscal.

    PTI
    September 06, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
    The South Eastern Railway (SER) has registered nearly 27 per cent growth in coal loading in the first five months of the 2022-23 fiscal, an official said here on Tuesday. Revenue generation of SER from "originating freight" loading has also increased to Rs 7,039.60 crore during the April-August period of the 2022-23 financial year (FY23) as against Rs 6,646.93 crore in the corresponding months last fiscal.

    The Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway has loaded 81.83 million tonne of "originating freight" in the first five months of FY23, of which coal constitutes 21.10 million tonne, the official said. This is "26.65 per cent higher than the coal loading done by the SER during the same period last year", he said.

    The main commodities of freight loading, apart from coal, are iron ore, pig iron, finished steel, cement and petroleum products, the official added.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 06:54 pm
