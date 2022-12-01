 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Rupee rises by 4 paise to 81.26 on weak dollar, fall in crude oil

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 08:40 PM IST

Forex traders said a fall in crude oil and a rally in domestic equities boosted investor sentiments while foreign fund outflows capped the rupee gains.

The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 81.26 against the US dollar on Thursday on broad dollar weakness after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pointed towards slower interest rate hikes.

Forex traders said a fall in crude oil and a rally in domestic equities boosted investor sentiments while foreign fund outflows capped the rupee gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.08 and touched an intra-day high of 80.98 and a low of 81.32 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 81.26, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 81.30 against the US dollar, on month-end exporter dollar selling and MSCI rebalancing-related inflows.

"The Indian rupee started the new month on a front foot following stronger Asian currencies and risk-on sentiments.

"It has gained in three out of the last four days as the dollar index slipped to a three-month low after Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the pace of interest rates set to slow along with China easing the COVID restrictions," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.