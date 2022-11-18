 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls by 10 paise to 81.74 against USD on forex outflows, firm crude

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened up at 81.59 and later erased all its early gains. During the session, it witnessed a high of 81.52 and a low of 81.78.

Representative image

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 81.74 against the US currency on Friday, marking its third straight day of losses amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and firming crude oil prices.

However, a weak dollar in the overseas markets restricted the loss, forex traders said.

The domestic unit finally settled at 81.74 against the American currency, registering a fall of 10 paise over its previous close of 81.64.

The rupee logged its first weekly fall in four weeks due to weakness in Asian currencies. The rupee declined by 96 paise or 1.18 percent in the week to Friday.

"Rupee continued to trade in a narrow range and volatility remained low in the past few sessions. Despite the economic calendar being a little heavy, reaction on the rupee has been muted.