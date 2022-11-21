 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 81.79 against US dollar

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST

The domestic unit finally settled at 81.79 against the American currency, registering a fall of 7 paise over its last close.

The rupee depreciated by 5 paise to close at 81.79 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas markets and a muted trend in domestic equities.

The greenback rallied in the overseas markets on safe-haven demand as the investor sentiment hit by rising Covid-19 cases and subsequent restrictions in China.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.84 and later witnessed an intraday high of 81.74 and a low of 81.91 during the session.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 81.74 against the US currency.

The rupee depreciated on weak domestic markets and a strong dollar. FII outflows put downside pressure on the rupee, said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.