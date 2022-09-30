English
    Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 5.85% in August

    On one-month percentage change, it increased by 0.23 per cent with respect to the previous month compared to an increase of 0.16 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

    PTI
    September 30, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Retail inflation for industrial workers rose marginally to 5.85 per cent in August from 5.78 per cent in July 2022 due to higher prices of certain food items, according to the government data released on Friday.

    "Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.85 per cent compared to 5.78 per cent for the previous month (July 2022) and 4.80 per cent during the corresponding month (August 2021) a year before," a labour ministry statement said.

    Similarly, it said that food inflation stood at 6.46 per cent against 5.96 per cent in the previous month (July 2022) and 4.83 per cent during the corresponding month (August 2021) a year ago. The All-India CPI-IW (consumer price index for industrial workers) for August 2022, increased by 0.3 points and stood at 130.2 points. It was 129.9 points in July 2022.

    On one-month percentage change, it increased by 0.23 per cent with respect to the previous month compared to an increase of 0.16 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago. The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.19 percentage points to the total change.

    At item level, Rice, Wheat Atta, Arhar/Tur Dal, Wheat, Mango, Buffalo Milk, Cooked Meal, Telephone Charges mobile etc are responsible for the rise in the index. However, this increase was largely checked by Apple, Tomato, Poultry Chicken, Soybean oil, Sunflower Oil, Egg Hen, Electricity Domestic, Petrol for vehicles etc. putting downward pressure on the index.

    At the centre level, Solapur recorded a maximum increase of 3.9 points followed by Agra with 3.2 points. Among others, 5 centres recorded an increase between 2 to 2.9 points, 20 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 27 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, Jamshedpur recorded a maximum decrease of 3.7 points.

    Among others, 8 centres recorded a decrease between 1 to 1.9 points and 24 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. The rest one centre index remained stationary.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 08:37 pm
