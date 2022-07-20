Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise in June

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers rose to 6.43 percent and 6.76 percent, respectively, in June due to higher prices of certain food items.

In June last year, the retail inflation for farm workers stood at 3.83 percent and that for rural labourers was at 4 percent.

The All India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) was at 1,125 points while the Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) stood at 1,137 points in June 2022.

On an annual basis, both are marginally higher. In May, CPI-AL was at 1,119 points while CPI-RL stood at 1,131 points. In May, CPI-AL was at 1,119 points while CPI-RL stood at 1,131 points.

"Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Rural Labourers) stood at 6.43 per cent and 6.76 percent in June 2022 compared to 6.67 per cent and 7 percent, respectively in May 2022,” the labour ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per the latest official data, food inflation for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was at 5.09 per cent and 5.16 per cent, respectively, in June this year.

This is higher compared to the readings of 2.67 per cent and 2.86 per cent, respectively, recorded in the year-ago period.

According to the statement, the major contribution towards the rise in general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from food group to the extent of 3.69 points and 3.79 points, respectively.

This was mainly due to an increase in the prices various items, including rice, wheat-atta, jowar, maize, milk, meat-goat, fish fresh, poultry, chillies dry, mixed spices, vegetables and fruits.

In the case of agricultural labourers, the index recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 19 states.

Tamil Nadu with 1,299 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 884 points stood at the bottom. With respect to rural labourers, the index recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 20 states.

The maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index numbers for agricultural labourers was experienced by Kerala and for rural labourers, it was Madhya Pradesh.