Renewable energy ministry to continue Bio Energy Programme till 2025-26, provides Rs 858 crore for phase-I

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on Monday said it will continue National Bio Energy Programme till 2025-26 with a budget outlay of Rs 858 crore for the first phase.

The programme will aid the use of huge surplus biomass, cattle dung, and industrial and urban biowaste available in the country for energy recovery.

"The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has notified the National Bioenergy Programme on November 2, 2022," an MNRE statement said.

The MNRE has continued the National Bioenergy Programme for 2021-22 to 2025-26. The programme was recommended for implementation in two Phases.

Phase-I has been approved with a budget outlay of Rs 858 crore, it stated.

The National Bioenergy Programme will include the three Sub-schemes: Waste to Energy Programme, Biomass Programme and Biogas Programme.

The Waste to Energy Programme (Programme on Energy from Urban, Industrial and Agricultural Wastes /Residues) will support the setting up of large Biogas, BioCNG and Power plants (excluding MSW (municipal solid waste) to power projects).

Biomass Programme (Scheme to Support Manufacturing of Briquettes & Pellets and Promotion of Biomass (non-bagasse) based cogeneration in Industries) will support the setting up of pellets and briquettes for use in power generation and non-bagasse-based power generation projects.

The biogas programme will also support the setting up of family and medium size Biogas in rural areas.

The MNRE has been promoting bioenergy in India since the 1980s to utilise huge surplus biomass, cattle dung, and industrial and urban biowaste available in the country for the recovery of energy.

One major support extended by the MNRE has been central financial assistance provided for setting up Bioenergy projects, such as Biogas, BioCNG, power from urban, Industrial and Agricultural Waste / Residues for reducing their capital cost/ interest on loans, therefore, increasing project viability.