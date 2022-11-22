 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Removal of export duty to help steel makers pull up profits, say experts

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

The government has cut the export duty on steel products and iron ore to nil with effect from November 19, 2022 -- six months after imposition of the levy on May 21.

The removal of export duty on steel products will help the domestic metal producers pull up their profits with now having the freedom to explore overseas markets as well, experts said.

The relief comes on the back of domestic steel prices correcting by 15-20 per cent since these duties were imposed, Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice President & Group Head, Icra Limited, said.

"We believe that the latest measure will help pull up the industry's profits from the second quarter lows as companies now get the freedom to explore overseas markets, depending on the pricing environment," the expert said.

SteelMint India also termed the government's decision of withdrawing export duty on steel and raw material as a positive move for the industry.

However, according to the research firm, the move may not help the industry in the short term.