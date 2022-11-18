 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI staff see downside risk to GDP growth forecast of 6.3% for Q2

Siddharth Upasani
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST

RBI staff sees a 20 basis points drop in growth at 6.1% when the data is released on November 30

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff see downside risk to the central bank's GDP forecast for the July-September period, with one of their models estimating a 20 basis points drop in growth at 6.1 percent.

The GDP data for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23 will be released on November 30.

"Our economic activity index that employs a dynamic factor model with 27 high-frequency indicators nowcasts GDP growth for Q2: 2022-23 (July-September) at 6.1 percent," the monthly State of the Economy article, released on November 18, said.

The paper, published as part of the monthly bulletin, has been authored by RBI staff, including Deputy Governor Michael Patra, and does not represent the views of the RBI.

The article also said "our nowcasting and full information models peg real GDP growth in Q2 (July-September) between 6.1 and 6.3 percent".