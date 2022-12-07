 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI retains its consumer price inflation forecast at 6.7% for FY23

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

“The battle against inflation is not over”, Das said today while announcing a 35-basis-point increase in the repo rate to 6.25 percent.

File image of the Reserve Bank of India building in Mumbai (Image Source: Shutterstock)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 7 retained  its retail inflation forecast for the current financial year at 6.7 percent.

“The battle against inflation is not over,” Das said while announcing a 35-basis-point increase in the repo rate to 6.25 percent.

The central bank forecasts the CPI inflation to be around 6.6 percent in October-December 2022, 5.9 percent in January-March 2023, 5.0 percent in April-June 2023, and 5.4 percent in July-September 2023.

"We will keep an Arjuna’s eye on inflation and we will be ready to act. Our actions will be nimble," Das said.

This is the first time the RBI has detailed its forecast after Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for September, released on October 12, showed it had failed to meet its mandate.