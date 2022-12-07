 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI monetary policy | Reduce dependence on liquidity surplus, Das tells market

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee again voted to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target while supporting growth

RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das

Markets should cut down their dependence on the surplus liquidity that remains in the system, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on December 7.

"The Reserve Bank remains committed to flexibility and two-sidedness in liquidity operations, but market participants must wean themselves away from the overhang of liquidity surpluses," Das said while detailing the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision to increase the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent.

The committee also decided, by 4 votes to 2, to continue with its stance of focussing on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within the target while supporting growth.

Das said the liquidity in the banking system had reduced further in October-November, with the average total absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) amounting to Rs 1.4 lakh crore, down from Rs 2.2 lakh crore in August-September.

"Since then, it has gone up to Rs 2.6 lakh crore as on December 5. The overall monetary and liquidity conditions remain accommodative and hence, the MPC decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation," the central banker said.

