RBI monetary policy | Reduce dependence on liquidity surplus, Das tells market

RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das

Markets should cut down their dependence on the surplus liquidity that remains in the system, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on December 7.

"The Reserve Bank remains committed to flexibility and two-sidedness in liquidity operations, but market participants must wean themselves away from the overhang of liquidity surpluses," Das said while detailing the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision to increase the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent.

The committee also decided, by 4 votes to 2, to continue with its stance of focussing on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within the target while supporting growth.

Das said the liquidity in the banking system had reduced further in October-November, with the average total absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) amounting to Rs 1.4 lakh crore, down from Rs 2.2 lakh crore in August-September.

"Since then, it has gone up to Rs 2.6 lakh crore as on December 5. The overall monetary and liquidity conditions remain accommodative and hence, the MPC decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation," the central banker said.

The governor added that liquidity conditions may improve on account of a fall in currency in circulation once the festival season is over, rise in government expenditure, and higher foreign fund inflows once portfolio investors return.

Das, however, allayed fears that the RBI may not do anything if liquidity again slipped into deficit mode. "...although the Reserve Bank remains in absorption mode, we are ready to conduct LAF operations that inject liquidity as may be needed through our main operations. In doing so, however, we will look for a durable sign of a turn in the liquidity cycle when banks draw down large part of their standing deposit facility (SDF) and variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) balances," the central bank chief said.

As per the latest RBI data, Rs 1.59 lakh crore was parked in the overnight Standing Deposit Facility on December 6. A further Rs 31,234 crore was kept at a 14-day variable rate reverse repo held on December 2.