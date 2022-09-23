English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    RBI may slow intervention in October-March to allow weakness in rupee: Kotak Bank

    The rupee dropped to a record low of 81.2250 to the dollar on Friday, prompting the RBI to sell dollars to prop up the currency, traders said.

    Reuters
    September 23, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    RBI

    RBI

    The RBI may slow its intervention to protect the rupee during October-March, and allow the currency to move in alignment with global trends, Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Friday.

    The rupee dropped to a record low of 81.2250 to the dollar on Friday, prompting the RBI to sell dollars to prop up the currency, traders said.

    "We expect the INR to remain under pressure as markets continue to assess the extent of spill-overs from the (U.S.) Fed's hardening policy stance," Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak, said in a note.

    For several months, the Indian central bank has frequently stepped in to aid the rupee, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes dampen demand for non-dollar currencies.

    In July alone, the RBI sold $19 billion dollars, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin.

    Close

    Related stories

    Alongside its intervention in the spot market, the central bank's forward dollar holdings fell to $22 billion from $64 billion in April.

    "We expect the RBI to become more prudent in 2H FY23, while intervening in the FX market," Bhardwaj said.

    India's foreign exchange reserves have dropped to near $550 billion from a peak of almost $642 billion.

    India's FX buffer was sufficient to shield the economy against any major external shock, and the RBI may opt for "restricted FX intervention", Bhardwaj said.

    India's inclusion in the global bond indices may push the currency temporarily higher above 79 per dollar, but Bhardwaj reckons it will be temporary, as the RBI would like to rebuild the FX buffer and avert further over-valuation of the currency.

    She expects rupee to trade in a 79-83 rupee per dollar band for the rest of the current fiscal year.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Economy #India #RBI #Rupee
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 02:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.