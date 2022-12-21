English
    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies

    December 21, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
    India's central bank chief on Wednesday warned that the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies adding that he still holds the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited.

    Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das also added that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and pose risks for macroeconomic and financial stability.
    first published: Dec 21, 2022 11:29 am