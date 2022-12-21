RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies

The Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) has raised policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent with immediate effect. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 7 announced that five out of six members of the MPC opted to go for a hike in the rate during the meeting. Here's what RBI Governor announced at MPC briefing.

India's central bank chief on Wednesday warned that the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies adding that he still holds the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das also added that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and pose risks for macroeconomic and financial stability.