Rationalisation in long-term capital gains tax structure on the anvil

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

Gains arising from sale of immovable property and unlisted shares held for more than 2 years and debt instruments and jewellery held for over 3 years attract 20 per cent long term capital gains tax.

The finance ministry is looking at rationalising long-term capital gains tax structure by bringing parity between similar asset classes and revising the base year for computing indexation benefit to make it more relevant, an official said on Friday.

Currently, shares held for more than one year attract a 10 per cent tax on long-term capital gains.

The revenue department is now looking at rationalising the tax rates as well as holding period for calculating long-term capital gains and an announcement is likely in the 2023-24 Budget to be presented in Parliament on February 1.

Also, a change in base year for computing inflation-adjusted capital gains is being contemplated, the official added.

The index year for capital gains tax calculation is revised periodically to make it more relevant. The last revision took place in 2017 when the base year was updated to 2001.