Rajasthan gears up meet power demand amid coal supply disruption from Chhattisgarh

Increased demand for electricity in Rajasthan is becoming even more challenging with the supply of coal from the PEKB Chhattisgarh mine disrupted due to the local agitation there, an official said.

He said due to this disruption, the number of rakes received by the Rajasthan Vidhyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUN) has come down by 9 rakes per day. This shortfall is about 40 per cent of the total coal received for power generation.

Principal secretary (Power) and Chairman of Discoms, Bhaskar A Sawant said that in view of the supply disruptions, coal has been allocated by the Centre under 'bridge linkage' arrangement, but this coal has to be lifted from Mahanadi Coal Fields Ltd (Odisha). He said due to limited availability of rail rakes on this long route, many problems are being faced in lifting the coal.

To solve this problem, it has been decided to bring this coal from Paradip Port (Odisha) to the west coast and from there to Rajasthan by rail route. Sawant said that for its implementation, a short-term tender was also issued by RVUN. With the arrival of coal through rail route as well as rail-ship-rail mode, the supply of coal will improve.

Efforts are being taken, along with the Centre, to increase the quantum of coal allocation, he added. On Tuesday, Union Minister of Coal will hold talks with Rajasthan Power Minister and a team of officials.

In order to restart the 380 MW power supply contract with Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd, the state power department has decided to take electricity at fixed rate from the Centre, he said.