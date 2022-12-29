 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds in 2023

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Any moderation in growth will mark a premature end to what industry watchers believe to be the start of a "long-term upcycle" in the Indian real estate sector.

A surge in post-pandemic pent-up demand helped India's property market overcome risks from rising interest rates this year but the dream run might face hurdles from global headwinds in 2023.

The optimism emanates from record housing sales this year, surpassing the pre-COVID 2019 numbers and the previous high of 2014.

"2022 proved to be a successful year for the residential real estate market as momentum of sales and consolidation of players continued," property consultant Anarock's Chairman Anuj Puri said.

Fundamentally, the market is much more mature and stable than it was prior to the pandemic, he told PTI.

Puri said he is "hoping that 2023 calendar year is as vibrant as 2022 for the residential market, provided the headwinds of possible global recession, high inflation and interest rates and Covid resurgence doesn't become a spoilsport."