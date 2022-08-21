Pondicherry CM to present full-fledged budget on August 22

File image of Auroville

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy will present the budget for the fiscal 2022-23 in the Assembly here on Monday.

A release from the Assembly Secretariat said, the House would resume the session tomorrow where Rangasamy would present the budget.

The House commenced its session on August 10 with the customary address by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

A full fledged budget could not be presented when the House had a session on March 30 this year as the Centre's approval on the size of the budget was not available then.

However, funds required for the departments were earmarked through Appropriation Bill (Vote on Account), passed on March 30, to the tune of Rs 3,613.66 crore to meet the routine expenditure for the first five months (April to August) of the fiscal 2022-2023.

The CM had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya on August 9 making out a case for allocation of additional assistance to Puducherry.

Sources said the Centre has approved allocation of Rs 10,600 crore which has now enabled the territorial government to go ahead with presentation of full-fledged budget tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK, which is a constituent of the alliance comprising AINRC and BJP, stressed today that "it is the duty of the elected government here to measure up to the expectations of the people".

Secretary of the AIADMK's east wing A Anbalagan in a release said the government here should in the forthcoming budget come out with proposals to augment the revenue of Puducherry and also to ramp up infrastructural facilities in the union territory.