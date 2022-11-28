 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GDP growth may more than halve to 6.3% in July-September, finds poll

Siddharth Upasani
Nov 28, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Economic growth is expected to have fallen sharply in the second quarter of financial year 2022-23 as the effect of a favourable base faded

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is expected to more than halve to 6.3 percent in the second quarter of 2022-23 from the first quarter, according to the median of estimates by 15 economists polled by Moneycontrol.

The Indian economy had grown by 13.5 percent in April-June – the second-highest quarterly growth rate India has ever clocked, although comparable quarterly GDP data is available going back only until 2012 – thanks to a favourable base effect that faded in the July-September quarter.

The statistics ministry is scheduled to release GDP data for July-September at 5:30 p.m. on November 30.

At 6.3 percent, economists' prediction for last quarter's growth is on par with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) own forecast, although the central bank's staff have suggested there is a downside risk to that forecast.

Writing in the monthly State of the Economy article, published on November 18, economists from the RBI said their models estimated GDP growth for July-September at between 6.1 percent and 6.3 percent.

Overall, economists broadly see the incoming quarterly GDP data keeping the economy on track to meet the RBI's full-year growth forecast of 7 percent.

 

ORGANISATION JUL-SEP GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE
Sunidhi Securities 4.1%
State Bank of India 5.8%
IDFC First Bank 6.1%
CareEdge 6.2%
Deutsche Bank 6.2%
Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.2%
Standard Chartered Bank 6.2%
HDFC Bank 6.3%
ING 6.3%
Barclays 6.4%
IndusInd Bank 6.4%
Societe Generale 6.4%
ICRA 6.5%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services 6.5%
CRISIL 6.5%

 