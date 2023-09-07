PM Modi unveils 12-point plan to boost ASEAN-India cooperation

PM Modi iInvited ASEAN countries to join Global Centre for Traditional Medicine being established by WHO in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 emphasised the need to build a post-COVID world order founded on established rules and procedures. Additionally, the PM underscored the importance of enhancing the representation and influence of the Global South in shaping this new global landscape.

In his address at the annual ASEAN-India summit, PM Modi highlighted the significance of guaranteeing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and New Delhi’s commitment to promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in this strategically significant area.

Notably, the PM left for home on September 7 after wrapping up a fruitful and productive visit to Indonesia to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, reaffirming India’s robust relationships with nations in this strategically significant region.

"PM @narendramodi concludes his visit to Indonesia, forging stronger partnerships with ASEAN and EAS partners," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During his visit, PM Modi presented a set of specific proposals, which have been outlined in a 12-point proposal document. Plus, two joint statements were issued between India and the ASEAN nations. These statements focused on strengthening cooperation in the domains of maritime collaboration and food security, reflecting India's commitment to fostering closer ties and addressing key regional challenges.

Here are 12-point PM Modi’s proposal for strengthening India– ASEAN cooperation covering connectivity, digital transformation, trade and economic engagement, among others.

(1) Enhanced Connectivity: Establishing multi-modal connectivity and economic corridor that links South-East Asia-India-West Asia-Europe

(2) Digital Infrastructure Sharing: Offered to share India’s Digital Public Infrastructure Stack with ASEAN partners.

(3) Digital Future Fund: Announced ASEAN-India fund for Digital Future focusing on cooperation in digital transformation and financial connectivity.

(4) Support for Research: Announced renewal of support to Economic and Research Institute of ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) to act as knowledge partner for enhancing our engagement.

(5) Global South Advocacy: Called for collectively raising issues being faced by Global South in multilateral fora.

(6) Traditional Medicine Centre: Invited ASEAN countries to join Global Centre for Traditional Medicine being established by WHO in India.

(7) Mission LIFE: Called for working together on Mission LiFE

(8) Affordable Medicines: Offered to share India’s experience in providing affordable and quality medicines to people through Jan-Aushadhi Kendras

(9) Counterterrorism Cooperation: Called for collective fight against terrorism, terror financing and cyber-disinformation

(10) Disaster Resilience: Invited ASEAN countries to join Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

(11) Disaster Management: Called for cooperation in disaster management.

(12) Maritime Security: Called for enhanced cooperation on maritime safety, security and domain awareness.

The PM said that ASEAN plays a central role in India's Act East policy, acknowledging that the partnership between ASEAN and India has now entered its fourth decade, underscoring the enduring nature of their relationship and the strategic importance of ASEAN in India's regional engagement.

PM Modi also called for a cooperative approach to address global challenges including terrorism, climate change and resilient supply chains for essential items including food and medicines, and for energy security.