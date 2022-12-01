 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Petrol, diesel sales see double-digit growth in November

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

Petrol sales soared 11.7 per cent to 2.66 million tonnes in November, as compared to 2.38 million tonnes of consumption in the same month last year.

Petrol and diesel sales in India saw a double-digit year-on-year growth in November as increased demand from the agriculture sector helped build on the momentum generated by the festive season, preliminary industry data showed on Thursday.

Sales were 10.7 per cent higher than in COVID-marred November 2020 and 16.2 per cent more than in pre-pandemic November 2019.

Month-on-month, the demand was up 1.3 per cent on the high-base festive season created in October.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, posted a 27.6 per cent rise in sales in November to 7.32 million tonnes, as compared to the same month last year.

Consumption was up 17.4 per cent over November 2020 and 9.4 per cent higher than pre-COVID 2019.