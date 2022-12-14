 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Palm oil imports to top buyer India surge on discount to rivals

Reuters
Dec 14, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Imports last month were 1.14 million tonnes, more than double from a year earlier, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Palm oil

Palm oil imports to India, the world's biggest buyer, rose in November by 29% from the previous month as steep discounts to rivals soyoil and sunflower oil made purchases lucrative for local refiners, a trade body said on Wednesday.

Imports last month were 1.14 million tonnes, more than double from a year earlier, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Higher Indian imports would help top producer Indonesia cut its inventories and support benchmark Malaysian palm oil prices, which have nearly halved from this year's record highs.

Palm oil shipments for November were much cheaper than soyoil, which prompted refiners to switch to palm oil from soyoil, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

For November shipments, buyers mostly placed orders in October, when palm oil was nearly $500 per tonne cheaper than rival soyoil as Indonesia was trying to reduce its stockpile, dealers said.

India's overall vegetable oil imports in November rose 10.6% to 1.55 million tonnes, the SEA said.