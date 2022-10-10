English
    On 2nd day of Gujarat visit, PM Modi to launch various projects in Bharuch & Jamnagar, address rally in Anand

    The PM is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday, ahead of the Assembly polls due in the BJP-ruled state later this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 10, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday dedicate to the nation various projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Amod in Bharuch district of Gujarat and inaugurate an educational complex for the needy students in Ahmedabad.

    On Monday, he will lay the foundation stone of a bulk drug park at Jambusar and a deep sea pipeline project at Dahej in Bharuch district.

    He will also participate in the ground breaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks in the district.

    In Ahmedabad, the prime minister will inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul -- an educational complex for the needy students. The project will help provide facilities to students for holistic development, as per a government release. PM Modi will also address a public rally at Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district.

    In the evening, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,460 crore in Jamnagar. These projects are related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Economy #Gujarat #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 09:04 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.