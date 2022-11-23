 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Oil prices fall more than $2 on Russian oil price cap talks

Reuters
Nov 23, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

Brent crude futures fell $2.71, or 3.07%, to $85.65 a barrel at 1314 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.39, or 2.95%, at $78.56 a barrel.

Representative Image (File image)

Oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where the crude grade is currently trading.

Brent crude futures fell $2.71, or 3.07%, to $85.65 a barrel at 1314 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.39, or 2.95%, at $78.56 a barrel.

Both contracts rose by more than $1/bbl earlier in the day, but "pared gains following reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading at the moment", said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS.

G7 nations are looking at a price cap on Russian seaborne oil in the range of $65-70/bbl, according to a European official on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Urals crude delivered to northwest Europe is trading around $62-$63/bbl, although it is higher in the Mediterranean at around $67-$68/bbl, according to Refinitiv data.

A senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday that the price cap will probably be adjusted a few times a year.