 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Odisha receives 145 investment proposals worth Rs 7.26 lakh crore so far in business conclave

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

The Naveen Patnaik government signed 21 MoUs with various companies on the second day of the 'Make In Odisha' Conclave 2022 on Thursday.

Representative image

The Odisha government said it has so far received 145 investment proposals worth over Rs 7.26 lakh crore in the current edition of the business summit.

The Naveen Patnaik government signed 21 MoUs with various companies on the second day of the 'Make In Odisha' Conclave 2022 on Thursday.

The JSW Group alone committed an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the state, an official said.

Odisha Industry secretary Hemant Sharma stated that the investment intents worth Rs 7,26,128.45 crore, if grounded, would create employment opportunities for over 3.20 lakh people.

The third edition of the business summit was attended by representatives of different corporate houses such as LN Mittal, Anil Agarwal, Sajjan Jindal, TV Narendran, Naveen Jindal, Karan Adani, Praveer Sinha and delegates from 11 countries.

During the day, the state government unveiled 'Renewable Energy Policy 2022' in the programme.