    Odisha cabinet okays proposal to bring lime stone under long-term linkage policy

    These industries will henceforth be getting their lime stone supply through Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC), said Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra.

    PTI
    September 23, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST
    Naveen Patnaik

    Naveen Patnaik

    The Odisha cabinet approved a proposal to bring lime stone under the purview of Long-Term Linkage (LTL) policy, in a bid to streamline its supply to the industries of the state.

    These industries will henceforth be getting their lime stone supply through Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC), said Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra.

    The proposal to bring lime stone under the LTL policy was put forth by Industrial Development Corporation Of Odisha Limited, which has been merged with OMC, Mohapatra explained. Maintaining that the move will enhance limestone production and ensure its optimum utilisation, Mohapatra said the state exchequer, in turn, will be benefited.

    The cabinet, during the day, also approved financial bids for construction of 40 Lift Irrigation Schemes with intake points on different rivers in the districts of Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Gajpati, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul and Cuttack.

    These projects will be executed with an investment of Rs 1879.61 crore, including maintenance and operational costs. It also approved tender of Rs 201 crore for construction of Integrated Barrage (in-stream storage structure) across rivers Kochila and Baitarani, spanning parts of Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, said Mohapatra.

    This storage structure will check flood in Kochila river and rejuvenate Baitarani. It will also fulfil drinking and domestic needs of a section of people in Bhadrak and Jajpur.

    The chief secretary said that other important decisions taken by the cabinet included sanction of lease of a five-acre government land free of premium for establishment of Central Research Institute in Homeopathy (CIRH), another 50 acres for in infrastructure development favour of Rajendra University, and 3.125 acres for establishment of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

    Proposal for 15 per cent reservation of seats in Government Physical Education Colleges for students putting up in government sports hostels also received cabinet nod.
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 06:39 am
