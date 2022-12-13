 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Not good' for govt to share data in aggregated form: Amitabh Kant

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Addressing the G-20 development working group meeting here, Kant said data is a key aspect to help any country meet her developmental goals and added that India has benefitted from the same.

India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Tuesday pitched for the dissemination of data by the government in a granular form and said that sharing aggregated information is "not good".

Stressing on the importance of ensuring quality of data, the former civil servant who till recently worked as the chief executive of the government think-tank Niti Aayog made the reference to data aggregation practices by the government.

"Government data are provided as aggregates, which is not good. We should break down the aggregation," Kant said.

He said many a time, the quality of the data is also very poor and "we need to ensure that the data is de-cluttered, presented in a simplistic way and it is not difficult to navigate".

"Quite often in government, we feed garbage and you get garbage and you feed our garbage. So it is very important to improve the quality of data," he said.