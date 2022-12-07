 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nomura sees India FY24 GDP growth at 5.1%, RBI cutting repo rate by 75 bps in 2023

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 07, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

Nomura's forecast comes on the day RBI raised the repo rate for the fifth time in eight months and cut GDP growth forecast for FY23 by 20 basis points to 6.8 percent

India's GDP growth may slow down sharply to 5.1 percent in 2023-24 and force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the key repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) in the second half of 2023, economists at Nomura have said.

"A crucial question for next year is whether the MPC will cut policy rates when growth disappoints and inflation moderates to around 5 percent but remains above the 4 percent midpoint target. We believe so," Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi wrote in Nomura's macroeconomic outlook report for 2023 released on December 7.

"...in a scenario in which growth significantly disappoints (as we expect), we would expect the timeline to achieve the 4 percent target to be implicitly pushed out, as the appetite for a further growth sacrifice will be limited. Pressure to support growth may also increase ahead of the elections in early 2024," they added.

Nomura expects the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) to effect a "shallow easing cycle" by cutting the policy rate by 25 basis points each in August 2023, October 2023, and December 2023 to end 2023 with a repo rate of 5.75 percent.

Nomura's forecast comes even as the Indian central bank earlier in the day raised the repo rate for the fifth time in eight months to 6.25 percent and cut its GDP growth forecast for 2022-23 by 20 basis points to 6.8 percent - 20 basis points higher than 6.6 percent predicted by Nomura.

2023, a bumpy year