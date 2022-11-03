English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Nirmala Sitharaman to launch 6th round of commercial coal mines auction today

    Nirmala Sitharaman will be the chief guest at the launch event to be held in the national capital.

    PTI
    November 03, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the sixth round of commercial coal mines auction today.

    Sitharaman will be the chief guest at the launch event to be held in the national capital.

    The coal mines to be auctioned are fully-explored and partially-explored coking and non-coking mines, the coal ministry said in a statement.

    Coal minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for coal, mines and railways Raosaheb Patil Danve will be the guests of honour for the event.

    "Details of the mines, auction terms, timelines etc. can be accessed on MSTC auction platform," the coal ministry said in a statement.

    Close

    The auction will be held in online mode through a transparent two-stage process, on the basis of percentage revenue share.

    The coal ministry has so far auctioned 64 mines under commercial coal mines auction, which was launched in 2020.
    PTI
    Tags: #coal mines #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:34 am