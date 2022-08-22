English
    Nepal seeks permission to export additional 111 MW electricity to India

    PTI
    August 22, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST
    Nepal has proposed to sell an additional 111 MW of surplus electricity to India through its power exchange market.

    Nepal Electricity Authority, the State-owned power utility body, has forwarded the proposal to India's Central Electricity Authority for the sale of the electricity produced through four hydropower plants: Mistrikhola, Likhukhola, Solukhola and Chilime hycropower, NEA Managing Director Pradeep Thike said on Sunday.

    NEA would be able to export additional power to India after getting permission from the Central Electricity Authority of India. At the moment, Nepal has been exporting 364 MW electricity to India through open competition.

    Electricity worth nearly Rs 1.84 billion has been exported to India in the first month of the current fiscal year. NEA started selling surplus electricity in the day-ahead market of Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IX) at competitive rates from June 2.

    In the beginning, Nepal exported 39 megawatts of electricity produced by two power plants to Indian Energy Exchange (IX) on a daily basis. Since June 10, 364 megawatts of electricity produced by six hydropower plants have been sold daily in the Indian market at a competitive rate.
    Tags: #Economy #electricity #export #India #Nepal
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 06:39 am
