English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    NCP asks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to explain why rupee has fallen to all-time low against USD

    The rupee depreciated 43 paise to an all-time low of 81.52 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as the strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

    PTI
    September 26, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

    The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to explain why the rupee has fallen to an all-time low against the US dollar.

    The rupee depreciated 43 paise to an all-time low of 81.52 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as the strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 81.47 against the greenback, then fell to 81.52, registering a fall of 43 paise over its previous closing.

    The Sharad Pawar-led NCP targeted Sitharaman for her remarks made at a press conference in Pune on Saturday that the rupee has "held back very well" against the US dollar when compared to other currencies.

    "Can she explain why the rupee has fallen to an all-time low of 81.47 against the US dollar? If she concentrates more on the finance ministry and less on Baramati, may be she can,'' NCP national spokesman Clyde Crasto said in statement.

    Close

    Related stories

    Against the backdrop of the rupee dropping to a lifetime low against the greenback, Sitharaman on Saturday said the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation.

    "If any one currency which has held its own and did not get into fluctuation or volatility as much as other currencies, it is the Indian rupee. We have held back very well," she had told reporters in Pune at the end of her three-day tour of Baramati last week.

    The tour was part of the BJP's campaign to strengthen itself in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies where it is weak, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

    Out of these 144 seats, 16 are in Maharashtra, including Baramati, the Pawar family bastion. NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule represents Baramati in the Lok Sabha.
    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #Indian Rupee #NCP #Nirmala Sitharaman #US dollar
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 12:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.