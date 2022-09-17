Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Putting a finger on it

Representative image

Dear Reader,

The more clarity investors have on issues affecting a company or an asset class, the more the chances of their investing decisions working out. The issues could range from macro-economic factors and industry specific concerns to even little details such as the number of olives an airline serves in its passengers’ salad.

Take the case of Byju’s. The edtech company’s standoff with its auditors finally ended, paving the way for the filing and disclosure of its FY21 results. It’s yet another instance where an auditor has put its foot down insisting on a reworking of financial statements with the alternative being a refusal to sign the audit. This comes as global scrutiny of the audit profession has stepped up after a number of mistakes or worse came to light — of inflated or misleading financial statements. The outcome of these missteps leads to losses for creditors or investors.

In Byju’s case, the founder has been quick to clarify that there was no suggestion of fraud. The main issues pertained to how revenue was recognised — a one-time payment for a 24-month course has to be apportioned to 24 months. This ensures revenues and profits are not inflated as expenses to offer the course — such as teacher salaries — will take place over 24 months.

Also, when an EMI-based sale is recorded, the entire revenue is not recorded and takes into account the possibility of default. This has been a real problem as a number of cases of parents being unable to pay EMIs had come to the fore after the pandemic. While this case pertains to Byju’s, it’s an important point for public investors as the edtech player is a large company and also has plans to go public. This case also gives investors a nudge to look for aggressive accounting practices by startups. Non-Gaap measures are already a problem, but if the audited numbers too don’t give clarity then there’s trouble ahead. Here’s our take on the financial lessons that investors can learn from this episode.

Clarity was something that was not really forthcoming to the shareholders of India-listed Vedanta Ltd. The Vedanta group came into the limelight after signing an MoU with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 1.54 lakh crore in a semi-conductor chip-making unit in India. It does not help that the group (Vedanta Group) is known by this name, the listed company (Vedanta Ltd) shares the same name and that the listed company’s holding company is called Vedanta Resources.

In a case of who will fund it, Vedanta Ltd’s investors cheered the group chairman’s comments on CNBC TV18 that implied that the listed company’s cash will be used to fund the group’s equity contribution. Some may have baulked at the outgo for equity contribution to a Rs 1.54 lakh crore venture. If 60 percent was Vedanta’s share, with a debt to equity contribution of 1:1, that means an equity outlay of Rs 46,200 crore. That’s substantial even if done over a number of years.

But investors, as they are known to do, chose to look at the bright side. This could mean Vedanta hitching on to a sector where the promise is high and therefore, valuations jumped. The share price of Vedanta Ltd rose sharply, but then came the clarification from the company that they ‘understand’ that the investment will be done by Volcan Investments. Volcan is the holding company of Vedanta Resources. Vedanta Ltd’s shares fell by 7.5 percent on Friday after this announcement.

How Volcan will fund the investment is something on which clarity is awaited. Typically, money flows upwards as dividends in a group structure, with Hindustan Zinc dividends flowing up to Vedanta Ltd, which in turn pays a dividend to Vedanta Resources, which can, if it needs to, then pay a dividend to Volcan. Vedanta Ltd and its subsidiaries are the main cash cows for the group. Moody’s, meanwhile, released a statement saying that it does not expect Vedanta Resources to invest cash in funding Volcan’s investment in the JV. Then, the big question remains, how will the investment be funded?

As far as lack of clarity is concerned, the biggest one is in the direction that markets will take. The week gone by brought about a reality check of sorts for markets. We brought you takes from the Financial Times’ columnists on what lies ahead for global markets and a different approach to viewing and tackling inflation. India’s economic data on inflation and industrial output painted a sobering picture.

Here’s a comprehensive listing of what we published in this past week. Do sample them, if you have not already read them.

Cheers,

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

