 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

MC Interview | Not the time for aggressive fiscal consolidation: MPC's Ashima Goyal

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

According to Goyal, while 7 percent would be a good growth rate for 2023-24, 6 percent "may be more feasible"

Ashima Goyal

The government should not pursue "aggressive" fiscal consolidation at the current juncture, Ashima Goyal, one of the three external members on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, said.

"Given fears of a global slowdown, this is not the time for aggressive consolidation," Goyal told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“Sticking to, or exceeding, small pre-announced steps on the path to 4.5 percent (of GDP) by 2025-26 is the best policy," she added.

The rate-setter's comments come just over a month before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament. While economists expect the Centre to broadly target a fiscal deficit of 6 percent or so for the next financial year, the International Monetary Fund recently called on the Indian government to be more "ambitious" in improving its finances.

The Centre's fiscal deficit target for the current financial year is 6.4 percent of GDP.

While there is pressure on the government to reduce its pandemic-era largesse, a sharp slowdown in global growth due to rapid tightening of monetary policy across the world is tipped to weaken the Indian economy too. Initial signs are already visible, with India's merchandise exports down 17 percent in October and November seeing only a marginal rise of 0.6 percent.