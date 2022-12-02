 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marginal fall in tea demand in Sale-48

Dec 02, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Fair demand was marked for CTC leaf for two consecutive auction. A total of 24,12,822 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 192.12 per kg during this sale.

Despite a marginal fall in total demand, the overall market sentiment for all categories of teas was good during Sale-48, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association official said here on Friday.

The Sale-48 was held on November 29, 30 and December 1.

This marginal drop in total demand was quiet natural and was due to rise in demand for substitutes goods (e.g coffee) during winter season, the official said.

According to CTTA official data, the total offerings amounted to 2,57,239 packages comprising 1,41,493 packages of CTC leaf, 67,165 packages of Orthodox, 3,288 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 45,293 packages of Dust teas during this auction.

Fair demand was marked for CTC leaf for two consecutive auction. A total of 24,12,822 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 192.12 per kg during this sale. Most of the demand(about 40.36 per cent) was observed between Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg while 23.19 per cent was claimed at lower price level and 13.62 per cent was sold above Rs 250 per kg.

Western India operated on liquoring varieties. Other internal and local dealers saw fair support. Some enquiry on bolder brokens was marked from exporters.