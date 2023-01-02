 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manufacturing PMI scales 26-month high of 57.8 in December

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

The manufacturing PMI has now been above 50 for one-and-a-half years

India's manufacturing sector activity continued to expand in December, with the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to 57.8 from 55.7 in November, production stepped up to the greatest extent since November 2021 according to the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) .

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction. This is the 18th consecutive 50-plus print for the manufacturing PMI.

At 57.8, the latest manufacturing PMI print is the highest in 26 months. The PMI average for the third fiscal quarter (56.3) was the highest recorded since one year ago.

With overall demand remaining conducive of growth, manufacturers scaled up production at the end of 2022. The upturn in output was sharp and the best seen since November 2021.

The rate of inflation for selling prices outpaced that seen for input costs in December this has happened for the first time in close to two-and-a-half years according to PMI data.

Addressing the inventory trends the release mentioned that the trends continued to diverge in December, with a rise in input stocks contrasting with another depletion in holdings of finished products.