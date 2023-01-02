Manufacturing PMI scales 26-month high of 57.8 in December

Representative image

India's manufacturing sector activity continued to expand in December, with the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to 57.8 from 55.7 in November, production stepped up to the greatest extent since November 2021 according to the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) .

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction. This is the 18th consecutive 50-plus print for the manufacturing PMI.

At 57.8, the latest manufacturing PMI print is the highest in 26 months. The PMI average for the third fiscal quarter (56.3) was the highest recorded since one year ago.

With overall demand remaining conducive of growth, manufacturers scaled up production at the end of 2022. The upturn in output was sharp and the best seen since November 2021.

The rate of inflation for selling prices outpaced that seen for input costs in December this has happened for the first time in close to two-and-a-half years according to PMI data.

Addressing the inventory trends the release mentioned that the trends continued to diverge in December, with a rise in input stocks contrasting with another depletion in holdings of finished products.

The year ahead outlook for production seems optimistic as companies cited advertising and demand buoyancy as key opportunities to growth prospects, the index mentioned.

On the demand side of affairs, the demand for Indian goods has improved in December but to a lesser extent than the improvement shown in November. Several companies struggled to secure new work from export markets according to the PMI.

PMI's December data pointed to a further increase in buying levels among goods producers, survey participants linked the upturn to demand strength.

A slower increase in outstanding business suggests that manufacturers themselves faced mild pressures on their operating capacities, however hiring activity was stretched well into December as firms sought to supplement production in order to add to their inventories by acquiring more inputs. The latest increase in employment was the tenth in consecutive months but the slowest since September. The cost of inputs remained contained, however selling prices witnessed a 'solid and quick' increase according to the PMI.