Madhya Pradesh govt hikes DA of state employees to 34%

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for over 7.5 lakh government employees in the state, taking it to 34 percent.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a statement said the hike will put an additional burden of Rs 625 crore on the exchequer.

The government has decided to raise the DA of state employees to 34 percent, which will be at par with the Central government. This will put an additional burden of Rs 625 crore on the exchequer, but it will benefit over 7.5 lakh employees and improve their lives, Chouhan said.

The enhanced DA will come to effect from the salary for the month of August, which the employees will receive in September, the chief minister said.

Pensioners will be given the benefit of the DA hike after taking mandatory concurrence from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh government, as it was earlier part of the undivided Madhya Pradesh, it was stated.

