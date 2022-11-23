Madhya Pradesh govt announces interest waiver on select farm loans

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state government will deposit in banks the interest accrued on farm loans of cultivators who did not repay their loans due to the write off promise made by the previous Congress administration.

The opposition Congress, however, said the Chouhan government should waive the entire loan and not just interest component on the farm loans.

Chouhan made the announcement on Tuesday while addressing farmers gathered in Bhopal under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh to press for their various demands.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the land of farmers will not be acquired without their consent.

Apparently referring to the Congress promise of farm loan waiver, Chouhan said many cultivators became "defaulters" as promises were not fulfilled by the government (then led by Congress) that survived only for 15 months.

The state government will deposit in banks the interest component on the unpaid loans of such farmers (who didn't repay loan due to Congress promise), he said.

Reacting to the CM's statement, MP Congress Committee's media department chairman K K Mishra said the BJP government had accepted in the Assembly that the previous Congress government waived loans of 25 lakh farmers worth Rs 110 crore under the first instalment.

He said if Chouhan really wants to help farmers, he should waive the loan and not the interest.